LATEST: Portsmouth set to lose out on January attacking target along with likes of Sunderland, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Stoke City

Aston Villa’s young goal machine was on Danny Cowley’s transfer radar, with the Blues boss talking of his admiration for the 20-year-old, but it’s Preston North End who look set to get their man.

A host of Championship and League One clubs are keen on the talent who’s bagged 10 goals in the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy for Villa this term.

Charlton, Sunderland, Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in League One, with the likes of Stoke, Coventry and Derby on Archer’s trail.

But reports in the midlands today suggest it’s Preston who are set to land the player, who’s seen as one of the brightest of an array of emerging Villa talent.

Archer has been left out of Steven Gerrard’s squad for their game against Everton today.

Cowley is still keen to add to his attacking options this month, with Tyler Walker arriving from Coventry this month. John Marquis, Gassan Ahadme and Ellis Harrison have all departed this month.

Villa striker Cameron Archer. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.