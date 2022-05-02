Latest: QPR to move for League One boss as Everton and Newcastle eye Portsmouth rival's £1m teen sensation - plus Blackpool and Charlton Athletic news

Hoops dream of Manning up

QPR are weighing up a move for MK Dons Liam Manning.

Mark Warburton is set to depart from the Championship club at the end of the season after two years.

And Manning is being considered as his successor, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The 36-year-old has made a strong impression with MK this season, guiding them to within a whisker of automatic promotion after being appointed last August.

Manning could yet enjoy play-off success after securing third place, to set up a semi-final clash with Wycombe.

QPR are parting company with Warburton after their own play-off ambitions ebbed away with his side now foundering in mid-table.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Prem sides want Rigg in

Premier League outfits are on the trail of Sunderland’s teen sensation Chris Rigg.

A £1m valuation has been placed on the midfielder, who’s featured for the Black Cats’ Academy side at the age of just 14.

Despite his tender years, Rigg has made an impact at under-18 level bagging goals and assists.

Now Everton and Newcastle are said to be ready to their moves this summer, according to iNews.

Pool weigh up splashing cash

Charlton are waiting to see if Blackpool take up their option to sign winger Charlie Kirk.

The Tangerines could action a clause to sign the 24-year-old for £500,000 after spending the second half of the season at Bloomfield Road.

Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson told the South London Press: ‘As it stands he is our player and will be coming back at the start of pre-season and we go from there.

‘It was difficult for him when he joined us. I don’t think he got a real opportunity to show what he’s about. He is a good player and a nice lad. He has gone there and done alright at Blackpool.

‘If he is back with us at the start of pre-season he will be afforded every opportunity, like every player, to make the case he should be in the team.