And last weekend’s 4-0 hammering of Sunderland will have League One rivals reassessing their opinions on the Blues following a seven-match winless run in the division.
But is it enough to convince FiveThirtyEight’s Supercomputer that Danny Cowley’s 11th-placed side has enough about it to put their recent poor run of form behind them and mount a series promotion challenge?
Their data model uses key statistics to map out the season – and here’s what it predicts will be the final league table using the latest information…