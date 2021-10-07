And last weekend’s 4-0 hammering of Sunderland will have League One rivals reassessing their opinions on the Blues following a seven-match winless run in the division.

But is it enough to convince FiveThirtyEight’s Supercomputer that Danny Cowley’s 11th-placed side has enough about it to put their recent poor run of form behind them and mount a series promotion challenge?

Their data model uses key statistics to map out the season – and here’s what it predicts will be the final league table using the latest information…

1. Doncaster Rovers - 24th Predicted points at end of the season: 47 Predicted goal difference: -26

2. Crewe - 23rd Predicted points at end of the season: 47 Predicted goal difference: -20

3. Shrewsbury Town - 22nd Predicted points at end of the season: 48 Predicted goal difference: -20

4. Cheltenham Town - 21st Predicted points at end of the season: 49 Predicted goal difference: -26