The Blues trip to Bolton in two-days-time will end a 17-day wait from their last fixture against Wycombe – as the season reaches its climax.

However, in Danny Cowley’s side’s absence, the League One picture drastically changed with fixtures taking place up and down the division.

As we’ve reached the final month of the season, we’ve once again turned to FiveThirtyEight to see where the Fratton outfit and their rivals will finish in the table this term.

Here’s what we found out.

1. Crewe - 24th Predicted points at end of the season: 29 Predicted goal difference: -49 Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23th Predicted points at end of the season: 34 Predicted goal difference: -52 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Morecambe - 22nd Predicted points at end of the season: 39 Predicted goal difference: -35 Picture:Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. AFC Wimbledon - 21st Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -25 Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales