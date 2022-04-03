From left: Darren Moore, Danny Cowley, Alex Neil and Ian Evatt

Latest 'Supercomputer' predicts season's climax and where Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town & Co will finish

After a two-and-a-half week hiatus, Pompey are finally back in action on Tuesday.

By Sam Cox
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 12:18 pm

The Blues trip to Bolton in two-days-time will end a 17-day wait from their last fixture against Wycombe – as the season reaches its climax.

However, in Danny Cowley’s side’s absence, the League One picture drastically changed with fixtures taking place up and down the division.

As we’ve reached the final month of the season, we’ve once again turned to FiveThirtyEight to see where the Fratton outfit and their rivals will finish in the table this term.

Here’s what we found out.

1. Crewe - 24th

Predicted points at end of the season: 29 Predicted goal difference: -49 Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Copley

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23th

Predicted points at end of the season: 34 Predicted goal difference: -52 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo: Julian Finney

3. Morecambe - 22nd

Predicted points at end of the season: 39 Predicted goal difference: -35 Picture:Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4. AFC Wimbledon - 21st

Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -25 Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Photo: Justin Setterfield

