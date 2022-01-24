From left: Leam Richardson, Danny Cowley, Lee Johnson and Liam Manning

Latest Supercomputer'prediction on where Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Sunderland, MK Dons and Rotherham will finish this season in League One

Pompey’s league form since the turn of the year has taken a hit.

By Mark McMahon
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:01 pm
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:30 pm

Four games into 2022 and they are yet to pick of a win in the division, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Sunderland their second in three outings.

That saw the Blues drop to 10th in the table and eight points adrift of the play-offs.

But where does the so-called fivethirtyeight.com supercomputer think they’ll finish come the end of the season?

We’ve taken a look at the latest update...

1. Doncaster Rovers - 24th

Predicted points at end of the season: 36 Predicted goal difference: -44 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

2. Gillingham - 23rd

Predicted points at end of the season: 39 Predicted goal difference: -33 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Crewe - 22nd

Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -33 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

4. Morecambe - 21st

Predicted points at end of season: 45 Predicted goal difference: -28 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Sheffield WednesdayIpswichMK DonsSunderlandPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 6