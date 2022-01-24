Four games into 2022 and they are yet to pick of a win in the division, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Sunderland their second in three outings.
That saw the Blues drop to 10th in the table and eight points adrift of the play-offs.
But where does the so-called fivethirtyeight.com supercomputer think they’ll finish come the end of the season?
We’ve taken a look at the latest update...
1. Doncaster Rovers - 24th
Predicted points at end of the season: 36 Predicted goal difference: -44 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images
2. Gillingham - 23rd
Predicted points at end of the season: 39 Predicted goal difference: -33 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
3. Crewe - 22nd
Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -33 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
4. Morecambe - 21st
Predicted points at end of season: 45 Predicted goal difference: -28 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
