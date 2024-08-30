Latest: That's your lot: Portsmouth transfer window incomings done - now racing against time for player exits
Fulham’s Ibane Bowat arrived for an undisclosed fee, taking the number of summer captures to 15 - one more than this time last year.
Now the Blues are seeking to reduce their bulging squad, with Ben Stevenson, Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte among those they are seeking to offload.
In accordance with Football League squad rules, as a Championship club the Blues are allowed to register 25 players, with those aged under 21 and on permanent contracts not counting towards that maximum.
The 25-man squad figures also include loanees, irrespective of the ages of the players concerned.
In Pompey’s case, Harvey Blair, Abdoulaye Kamara and Terry Devlin are not included in the tally, but are available for selection.
However, with Reuben Swann and Toby Steward out on loan, that leaves 30 professionals competing for 25 slots.
Any of those not registered and remaining at Fratton Park beyond the current transfer window won’t be able to feature until January.
That leaves the possibility of Stevenson, Scully and Whyte needing to leave Pompey before today’s 11pm deadline - or face not being registered to play and forced on the sidelines.
Overall, potentially five could miss out on being registered for the 25-man squad, which leaves two more under threat.
Although, in the case of Colby Bishop, the Blues could opt not to register the striker while he recovers from heart surgery, with the situation to be reviewed in January.
Another who could miss out on being registered is Tom Lowery, whose ongoing injury problems and lack of availability continues to be hugely frustrating.
Regardless of the identities involved, Pompey are attempting to drive a number of late exits from Fratton Park before the summer transfer window’s 11pm closure.
