LATEST: Transfer update over Blackburn Rovers defender after outstanding Portsmouth stay

The News understands the Blues have concerns about the Blackburn loanee being picked off by a Championship club next season, after a string of fine displays since arriving at PO4.

Carter has been one of the standout players for Danny Cowley’s men over the second half of the campaign amid 14 appearances.

The 22-year-old has endeared himself to the Pompey faithful, with his committed and composed performances in the middle of defence and on the right flank.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey would love to have the Stockport-born talent back next season, with the player himself suggesting he would be open to a return on a temporary basis.

The Blues look increasingly likely to be operating in the third tier again next term, however, with a play-off finish now looking a long shot.

And the fear among the Pompey hierarchy is Carter’s performances won’t have gone unnoticed by those who can offer him playing time at a higher level.

Carter is contracted at Blackburn until the summer of 2024, with the player underlining last month that puts his parent club firmly in control of his destiny.

Hayden Carter has shone at Pompey.

Cowley is keen to get to work on squad planning for his second full season at Fratton Park - and is targeting as many as six new additions this summer.

Pompey have a stated transfer policy of looking to bring in players who they can develop and then have a resale value.

Cowley believes Carter would clearly fit the bill, but also knows he would come at a premium with his stock rising and Ewood Park future secured.

Still, the 43-year-old also believes to bring in players who can push the club forward like Carter there will have to be finances freed up to spend on transfer fees.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron