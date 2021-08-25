LATEST: Transfer window developments and how picture's now shaping up for Portsmouth boss as he prepares squad to take on Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town & Co

And the Pompey boss anticipates at least one player leaving before the August 31 deadline to fund the recruits he’s looking to bring in.

The News understands Bristol City defender Taylor Moore is not among the players Cowley is targeting to bolster his defensive options.

But Cowley is still looking at recruiting between two and three players to give him the depth to tackle the run through to the new year.

To get additions of the quality the head coach is aspiring to land, there will need to be players moved on.

Callum Johnson appears one of the favourites to depart, with Pompey willing to listen to offers for the right-back.

Ellis Harrison is another who has been linked with an exit, but after a summer where Fleetwood, Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday have been mentioned as potential suitors there is no departure imminent for the striker.

Cowley will look to move some fringe players out on loan to free up space on his wage bill.

The areas of the pitch under focus remain unchanged with six days remaining of the summer window.

That means a right-sided defender who can play centre-back and right-back is viewed as a priority, along with a forward-thinking creative midfielder.

Cowley would also like to add a front man who adds presence and a different dynamic to his attacking options.

It now looks inevitable temporary deals will be the way forward, unless there is a dramatic late swoop for the players viewed at Pompey’s premium assets - Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness.

That means Cowley potentially using his contacts at Premier League clubs to land their promising prospects.

Alternatively, he could look to bring in Championship players from clubs looking to free up money on their own wage bills.

The players Cowley is currently looking at who fit the bill are currently out of Pompey’s financial reach, however. That, of course, could change before the deadline if any selling clubs lower their sights on the Blues’ contribution to wages.

