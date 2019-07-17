Latest League One and Two rumours…

Sunderland target George Dobson is currently training with Walsall’s youth team as he waits on a summer move. (Various)

There are suggestions Aberdeen have ended in their interest in Dylan McGeouch after Dennis McInnes said he was happy with the 'balance' of his midfield. (Sunderland Echo)

Barnsley and Colchester are among a host of Football League clubs weighing up a move for free agent winger Reggie Young. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Barnsley appear to have cooled their interest in Coventry City striker Conor Chaplin after seeing a £700,000 bid firmly rejected. (Coventry Live)

Rangers striker Ryan Hardie is expected to seal a move to Blackpool today while Brentford are hoping to sign defender Marc Bola. (The Sun)

Coventry City have joined the race for Rangers winger Glenn Middleton, who is free to leave on a season-long loan deal. (Scottish Sun)

Former Bolton Wanderers captain David Wheater featured for the Trotters in their pre-season game with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad on Tuesday. (Various)

Several Championship and League One clubs are weighing up offers for former Bolton and Wigan goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi. (HITC Sport)

Oxford United have tabled a bid for an unnamed centre-back after being priced out of a move for Stuart Findlay. (Witney Gazette)

Southend United boss Kevin Bond has denied reports linking young forward Charlie Kelman with a move to Reading. (Southend Echo)

Former AFC Wimbledon and Crystal Palace midfielder Tom Soares is on trial with Stevenage. (Comet)