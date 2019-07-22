Latest League One and Two rumours...

Three new parties have expressed an interest in investing in Sunderland after Mark Campbell's proposed takeover broke down. (The Sun)

Former Black Cats defender Alex Storey has joined Middlesbrough on trial following his release from the club this summer. (Sunderland Echo)

Rosenborg and Club Brugge have re-entered the race to sign Sunderland left-back Bryan Oviedo. (Northern Echo)

Blackpool have begun discussions over a shock return for fans favourite Charlie Adam. He has been training with the club this pre-season. (The Sun)

Brentford have reignited their interest in Blackpool defender Marc Bola and are tipped to pay over £1m for his services. (The Sun)

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says the club will not be forced into selling Alan Judge after QPR's £250k bid was "nowhere near" his valuation. (Ipswich Star)

Rotherham United have agreed a fee with Ross County for midfielder Jamie Lindsay, who will now undergo contract talks and a medical. (Football Insider)

Millers manager Paul Warne has admitted he hopes to add three players to his squad this week - with a goalkeeper top of his wishlist. (Rotherham Advertiser)

Lincoln City and Salford City are weighing up bids to sign Mansfield Town captain Krystian Pearce with his contract expiring next summer. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Salford have joined the race to sign Bradford City striker Eoin Doyle, virtually bringing an end to Swindon and Blackpool's interest. (The Sun)

Crisis club Bury have been in touch with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves in order to get a team of loan players together. (The Sun)