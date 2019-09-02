Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett

League One deadline day rumours: Pompey eye last-minute deal, Sunderland linked with ex-Cardiff man, Rotherham consider full-back reunion

Pompey and their League One rivals have until 5pm this evening to finalise any late transfer business before the window slams shut. 

Like any deadline day, it could prove to be a busy few hours in the third-tier. Kenny Jackett has brought in James Bolton, Paul Downing, Ryan Williams, Ellis Harrison, Ross McCrorie, Sean Raggett, John Marquis and Marcus Harness – but will he add to that list? Click through the pages to view the latest batch of transfer rumours from around the web:

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley hopes to add "one or two" new additions to his squad before the 5pm deadline. (Lincolnshire Live)

Cowley hopes for 'one or two' new arrivals

Rochdale are among a host of clubs interested in signing Nottingham Forest starletArvin Appiah. (The Sun)

Rochdale interested in Championship starlet

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is keen on making former Bury captain Stephen Dawson his first signing. (The Sun)

Hill wants Dawson as first signing

Fleetwood Town have won the race to sign Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne after seeing off competition fromAccrington Stanley. (Football Insider)

Fleetwood win race for Dunne

