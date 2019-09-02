Like any deadline day, it could prove to be a busy few hours in the third-tier. Kenny Jackett has brought in James Bolton, Paul Downing, Ryan Williams, Ellis Harrison, Ross McCrorie, Sean Raggett, John Marquis and Marcus Harness – but will he add to that list? Click through the pages to view the latest batch of transfer rumours from around the web:

1. Cowley hopes for 'one or two' new arrivals Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley hopes to add "one or two" new additions to his squad before the 5pm deadline. (Lincolnshire Live) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Rochdale interested in Championship starlet Rochdale are among a host of clubs interested in signing Nottingham Forest starletArvin Appiah. (The Sun) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Hill wants Dawson as first signing Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is keen on making former Bury captain Stephen Dawson his first signing. (The Sun) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Fleetwood win race for Dunne Fleetwood Town have won the race to sign Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne after seeing off competition fromAccrington Stanley. (Football Insider) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more