'League One forever ... Embarrassing ... Not at the races' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to Cheltenham defeat
The Fratton faithful have been voicing their opinions online following Pompey’s defeat to Cheltenham.
Liam Sercombe scored the only goal of the game at Whaddon Road, as their winless run stretched to five matches.
This leaves the Blues’ faint play-off hopes in ruins as they now sit 13 points away from the top-six.
And supporters from inside the ground and at home have been delivering their verdicts.
Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.
@PompeyNewsNow: ‘League One forever’ sing the Pompey fans
@CharliePFC8: Any chance of making the play offs are gone. Boring now.
@JakePompeySmith: Awful. Nowhere near good enough.
@lukeatiyah: League one football, everywhere we go! League one football, watching Morecambe at home! Morecambe at home!
@pompey_in: For a team that could mathematically still reach the play offs (albeit highly unlikely in reality), Pompey lacked any fight or desire. Pathetic
@PDThomas75: In terms of clear cut chances created, Cheltenham deserved it, and that’s frankly embarrassing
@charliegillies0: Not at the races
@jaketet03: Embarrassing