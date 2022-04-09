'League One forever ... Embarrassing ... Not at the races' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to Cheltenham defeat

Ronan Curtis started for Pompey against Cheltenham today. Picture: Jason Brown

Liam Sercombe scored the only goal of the game at Whaddon Road, as their winless run stretched to five matches.

This leaves the Blues’ faint play-off hopes in ruins as they now sit 13 points away from the top-six.

And supporters from inside the ground and at home have been delivering their verdicts.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@PompeyNewsNow: ‘League One forever’ sing the Pompey fans

@CharliePFC8: Any chance of making the play offs are gone. Boring now.

@JakePompeySmith: Awful. Nowhere near good enough.

@lukeatiyah: League one football, everywhere we go! League one football, watching Morecambe at home! Morecambe at home!

@pompey_in: For a team that could mathematically still reach the play offs (albeit highly unlikely in reality), Pompey lacked any fight or desire. Pathetic

@PDThomas75: In terms of clear cut chances created, Cheltenham deserved it, and that’s frankly embarrassing

@charliegillies0: Not at the races