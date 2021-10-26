Indeed, the in-form 25-year-old is currently absent from Sky Bet’s latest odds for the division’s top marksman come the end of the season.

It comes somewhat of a shock considering his eye for goal in recent weeks.

The former Burton Albion attacker has scored four times in his past six league games and registered his fifth of the season in the 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley.

He now leads the Fratton Park side’s own goalscoring chart by two goals ahead of front man John Marquis and the influential Ronan Curtis (three each) – both of whom find themselves way down the list of favourites for the third-tier’s top gong.

In fact, they’re out sight nearly - with George Hirst and Gassam Ahadme keeping them company amongst the supposed also-rans.

Nevertheless, click through to see who is predicted to lift the accolade in May and where Pompey’s own rank.

1. Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town): 9/2 Appearances: 10. Goals: 10. Shots per game: 2.3. Goals per game: 1.

2. Ross Stewart (Sunderland): 13/2 Appearances: 13. Goals: 9. Shots per game: 2.9. Goals per game: 0.69.

3. Cole Stockton (Morecambe): 12/1 Appearances: 14. Goals: 10. Shots per game: 3.3. Goals per game: 0.71.

4. Michael Smith (Rotherham): 12/1 Appearances: 14. Goals: 9. Shots per game: 3.7. Goals per game: 0.64.