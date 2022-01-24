Pompey have so far made two acquisitions this month with Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker both arriving on loan.

Meanwhile, in the latest departure from Fratton Park, Alex Bass’ temporary switch to Bradford until the end of the season was confirmed this morning.

Elsewhere, clubs in League One have been busy trying getting their deals done.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip from around the third tier.

Championship clubs enter race with League One duo for striker

Barnsley and Preston are the latest clubs to join the race for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

The 27-year-old has attracted interest from both the Championship and League One after impressing during the first half of the campaign.

Championship clubs enter race along side League One duo for Cole Stockton. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

He has scored 20 goals in 31 outings in all competitions so far this term – form that has also seen both Bolton and Rotherham linked with the forward this month,

Oxford United, who have been linked with former Pompey front man Jermain Defoe, are also reportedly keen

Wigan set to resign defender from promotion rivals

Wigan are set to bring defender Curtis Tilt back to the DW Stadium following his controversial recall from Rotherham.

The Jamaican international had spent the previous 18 months on loan with the Latics.

But he was recalled by the Millers after featuring 12 times for Leam Richardson’s side this season.

The 30-year-old was unhappy after being asked to return to the New York Stadium at the start of the window, with Rotherham boss Paul Warne saying the defender had a future at the club.

But it seems a deal may be close, with Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad tweeting a pen emoji alongside the Jamaican flag over the weekend.

Premier League side interested in young stopper

Tottenham are reportedly interested in a move for Accrington Stanley keeper Toby Savin this month.

The 20-year-old is said to be on the radar of the top-tier side, who have been watching the stopper closely after his standout performances for John Coleman’s side.

The Sun have claimed that Spurs see Savin as a future replacement for long-serving captain Hugo Lloris, whose contract is set to be up in 2024.

The youngster still has 18 months left on his contract and has appeared 60 times in all competitions for Stanley after coming through the ranks in 2017.

His performances have also attracted interest from Southampton but it seems Antonio Conte’s side are poised to bring the keeper to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

