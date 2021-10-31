That’s according to The Sun on Sunday, who report that the Hatters are keen on the now Lincoln manager and Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor following their sacking of Simon Rusk during the week.

Both men have come to the attention of Stockport, who are keen to return to the Football League following their takeover by entrepreneur Mark Stott.

Former County defender Challinor led Hartlepool to promotion to League Two last season, with the Pools currently 10th in the table.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appleton, meanwhile, would be seen as the ‘dream’ appointment.

The former Fratton Park boss has done a fine job at Sincil Bank since replacing Danny Cowley in September 2019.

In the 2020-21 season, the Imps punched well above their weight to reach the League One play-off final, only to be beaten by Blackpool at Wembley.

That, reportedly, saw him interviewed for the then vacant manager’s job at West Brom in the summer, which eventually went to Valérien Ismaël.

Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Appleton, who has also managed Oxford United, spent a year in charge at Pompey before leaving for Blackpool in November 2012.

Speaking to The News in January, the 45-year-old revealed he walked out as Fratton Park boss for his ‘sanity’.