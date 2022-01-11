Rumours are aplenty, though, with Tom Pearce and Cameron Archer the latest to be linked with the Blues.

Meanwhile, Pompey’s League One rivals are also gearing up for a hectic period over the second half of the window.

Here’s all the latest gossip from the third tier.

Former Pompey target makes Crewe return

Summer Pompey target Owen Dale has returned to Crewe following a disappointing loan spell at Blackpool.

The winger, whom the Blues were reportedly tracking as a replacement for Ronan Curtis, makes the trip back to Gresty Road after just 10 appearances and one goal for the Championship Tangerines.

Blackpool had the option to buy the 23-year-old when his loan deal at Bloomfield Road expired on January 10.

Crewe winger Owen Dale was on Pompey's radar in the summer. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

However, he has since returned to Crewe, where manager David Artell hopes to integrate him back into the Railwaymen camp as soon as possible.

Atrell told the club’s website: ‘Owen is unavailable for us at the moment.

‘He will be disappointed with what has happened with Blackpool and we will give him all the help and support he needs and when he is available again then we will let everyone know.

‘That’s football and you have to move on. We have to make sure that when he is available again we can get him back to the form that saw a Championship club become interested in him and want to buy him.

Brighton have activated the loan recall for Ipswich keeper Christian Walton

‘That is in all our interests and we will endeavour to get him fit and available as soon as we can.’

As well as Pompey, Sunderland and Ipswich were also reportedly keen on Dale, who had a £1m price tag put on his head in the summer.

Brighton activate recall for Ipswich goalkeeper

Brighton have put the pressure on Ipswich after activating a loan recall for goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Walton is on a season-long loan from Graham Potter’s side, but his time at Portman Road looks set to come to an end unless Town can sort out a deal for the promising shot-stopper, who Amex Stadium contract runs out at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has kept four clean sheets this campaign in all competitions and has been one of the Tractor Boys’ stand out players.

The keeper – who is attracting Championship interest – will still be available for the Tractor Boys’ trip to Bolton on Saturday, with the Seagulls serving a seven-day notice on his return.

Big-spending Ipswich must now decide whether to make his move to Portman Road permanent or risk losing him.

Bolton Wanderers eye Gillingham captain

Pompey rivals Bolton are keen to delve into the transfer market again – and Ian Evatt has picked out Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey as his next target.

Reports suggest Wanderers are eyeing up a move for the midfielder who has played 62 times for the Gills since moving to the Priestfield Stadium in 2020.

Steve Evans, who was sacked over the weekend, admitted last week that the club had received bids for three players, with Dempsey being one of them.

The 26-year-old is understood to be out of contract in the summer, with Gillingham previously turning down a £100,000 bid from Charlton in the previous transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday battle for Premier League defender

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in a battle with a number of Championship outfits for Brighton youngster Haydon Roberts.

The 19-year-old defender has played six times for the first team since his debut in 2019 – all in the EFL Cup.

The Owls have reportedly joined a number of Championship and League One clubs in the race for the centre-back’s signature.

It is reported that Roberts is keen in playing regular first-team football.

