Rumours are aplenty, though, with Tom Pearce and Cameron Archer the latest to be linked with the Blues.

Meanwhile, Pompey’s League One rivals are also gearing up for a hectic period over the second half of the window.

Here’s all the latest gossip from the third tier.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton activate recall for Ipswich goalkeeper

Brighton have put the pressure on Ipswich after activating a loan recall for goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Walton is on a season-long loan from Graham Potter’s side, but his time at Portman Road looks set to come to an end unless Town can sort out a deal for the promising shot-stopper, who Amex Stadium contract runs out at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has kept four clean sheets this campaign in all competitions and has been one of the Tractor Boys’ stand out players.

Brighton have activated the loan recall for Ipswich keeper Christian Walton

The keeper – who is attracting Championship interest – will still be available for the Chairboys’ trip to Bolton on Saturday, with the Seagulls serving a seven-day notice on his return.

Big-spending Ipswich must now decide whether to make his move to Portman Road permanent or risk losing him.

Bolton Wanderers eye Gillingham captain

Pompey rivals Bolton are keen to delve into the transfer market again – and Ian Evatt has picked out Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey as his next target.

Reports suggest Wanderers are eyeing up a move for the midfielder who has played 62 times for the Gills since moving to the Priestfield Stadium in 2020.

Steve Evans, who was sacked over the weekend, admitted last week that the club had received bids for three players, with Dempsey being one of them.

The 26-year-old is understood to be out of contract in the summer, with Gillingham previously turning down a £100,000 bid from Charlton in the previous transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday battle for Premier League defender

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in a battle with a number of Championship outfits for Brighton youngster Haydon Roberts.

The 19-year-old defender has played six times for the first team since his debut in 2019 – all in the EFL Cup.

The Owls have reportedly joined a number of Championship and League One clubs in the race for the centre-back’s signature.

It is reported that Roberts is keen in playing regular first-team football.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron