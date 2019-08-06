Here are the latest League One from around the web:

Overseas clubs have approached Portsmouth over signing goalkeeper Luke McGee, though have been turned down as they aren't 'the right move. (Portsmouth News)

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has dismissed suggestions that Middlesbrough are trying to sign striker Ivan Toney. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Southend United are close to completing a loan deal for a Premier League winger - a youngster who can play on either wing. (Southend Echo)

Gillingham manager Steve Evans is hopeful of making up to three new signings ahead of Saturday's clash Burton Albion. (Kent Online)

Tranmere Rovers are leading the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Jacob Maddox on loan. He could sign within the next 48 hours. (Rovers Rearguard)

Oxford United could receive up to 15% of Kemar Roofe's impending £7million from Leeds United to Anderlecht. (Oxford Mail)