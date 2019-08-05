Portsmouth are rivalling Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and Wigan Athletic for Everton forward Anthony Evans, according to reports.

Kenny Jackett handed debuts to a string of new signings in Saturday's defeat to Shrewsbury Town - including his newest addition, John Marquis.

And while Marquis is anticipated to play a key role in Pompey's attack this season, Football Insider believes Jackett is still looking bolster his options in the final third.

Evans, 20, is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and it is claimed the Toffees are willing to let move on for free with a sell-on clause.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackpool, however did not feature against Pompey during that time.

Elsewhere in League One, Peterborough United reportedly face a battle to keep hold of striking duo Ivan Toney and Matt Godden.

As reported by TEAMTalk, Middlesbrough are said to have identified Toney as a prime target ahead of Thursday's Championship deadline.

And Godden, who netted 14 times in the third-tier last term, has been subject of a bid from three clubs, according to Director of Football Barry Fry.

Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We have had numerous bids for Matt, none of which have been accepted.

"Coventry are one of three League One clubs to have bid for him, but the other two have come in very strongly for the player as well.”

The Sky Blues have money spent after offloading academy graduate Tom Bayliss to Preston North End.