Despite being named on the bench for the visit of Scott Brown’s side, a niggle in the warm-up prevented the 30-year-old from being used as a substitute.

It means another trip to the treatment room for the popular forward, where he’ll join the likes of Louis Thompson (leg fracture), Tom Lowery (hamstring) and Joe Rafferty for some medical attention.

And with ongoing concerns over Jay Mingi’s shin, Denver Hume’s back and Jayden Reid’s recovery from a hamstring injury, the number of Pompey first-team players receiving treatment is continuing to grow when light at the end of the tunnel was hoped for.

But how does the Blues’ current injury woes compare to their League One rivals.

We’ve taken a look to see if Pompey are in the majority or minority when it comes to players being ruled out of action at this busy stage of the season.

Here’s what we found, with information provided where available.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley currently has his fair share of injuries

Accrington

Harvey Rodgers (ill), Doug Tharme, Matt Lowe, Touray Sisay and Rosaire Longelo.

Barnsley

Luke Thomas (broken leg), Matty Wolfe (ankle), Jordan Helliwell (thigh) and Conor McCarthy (knee).

Bolton

Kyle Dempsey (hip).

Bristol Rovers

John Marquis (knee), Harry Anderson (foot), Josh Grant (knee), James Connolly (back).

Burton

Corrie Ndaba, Ciaran Gilligan, Michael Mancienne, Conor Shaughnessy.

Cambridge United

Harrison Dunk (knee), Brandon Haunstrup (calf).

Charlton

Diallang Jaiyesimi (ankle), Chuks Aneke (calf), Aaron Henry (knee).

Cheltenham

Alfie May (ankle).

Derby

David McGoldrick.

Exeter

Kyle Taylor, Tim Dieng (hamstring), Jonathan Grounds, Sam Stubbs (knee), Cheick Diabate (foot), Harry Kite, Jack Sparkes.

Fleetwood

Darnell Johnson, Toto Nsiala, Promise Omochere (broken eye socket).

Forest Green

Mathew Stevens, Harry Boyes, Jamille Matt.

Ipswich Town

Gassan Ahadme (foot), Sone Aluko (knee), Greg Leigh (compression fracture), Cameron Burgess (facial fracture) Panutche Camara (groin).

Lincoln City

None.

MK Dons

Tennai Watson (hamstring), Mo Eisa (ankle).

Morecambe

Jake Taylor (muscle injury), Liam Shaw (ankle), Jensen Weir.

Oxford United

Lewis Bate (foot), Sam Baldock, Yanic Wildschut, Steve Sneddon.

Peterborough

Emmanuel Fernandez (knee), Oliver Norburn (knee) – but boss Grant McCann has hinted at more ahead of game against Forest Green Rovers tonight.

Plymouth

Danny Mayor (calf), James Bolton (foot), Macaulay Gillesphey (groin), Mickel Miller (thigh).

Port Vale

Funso Ojo (hamstring), Jamie Proctor (hip).

Sheffield Wednesday

Reece James (knock), George Byers, Mallik Wilks, Akin Famewo.

Shrewsbury

George Nurse (ACL), Dan Udoh (ACL), Matthew Pennington.

Wycombe