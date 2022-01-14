Two exits confirmed, one waiting to ratified, and a central defender moving closer to a move to Fratton Park – it’s been busy to say the least on the Blues beat.

But it’s not all just happening at PO4. There’s plenty of other eye-catching developments amongst Pompey’s League One rivals.

Here’s the latest highlights from the division.

But be warned, as Pompey continue their own striker search, others are closing in on their top targets in that area.

Charlton close in on £300,000 striker return

Former Pompey target Chuks Aneke is poised to seal a move back to Charlton for a reported £300,000.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who claim the striker is heading for a return to The Valley just seven months after joining Brum on a free transfer in June.

Chuks Aneke is reportedly set for a return to Charlton from Birmingham Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

The 28-year-old has featured 21 times for Lee Bowyer’s side this season, scoring twice.

However, 18 of the appearances have been via the substitutes’ bench, while the forward has just one Championship start to his name this term.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan yesterday suggested Charlton move for ex-Blues striker and Addicks youngster Jermain Defoe to help salvage their faltering play-off hopes.

However, it appears manager Johnnie Jackson is fully focused on bring Aneke, who previously spend two seasons in south London, back.

Pompey were linked with a move for the front man in the summer of 2019, when he was poised to leave MK Dons.

Wigan seal move for Hull forward

Promotion-chasing Wigan have turned to Northern Ireland international striker Josh Magennis to fill the gap left by Charlie Wyke.

The Latics signed the 31-year-old from Hull for an undisclosed fee last night – and in time for him to feature against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Wigan have been on the lookout for reinforcements up front after Wyke suffered a cardiac arrest in November and he continues his rehabilitation.

Magennis, whose 18 League One goals played a significant part in the Tigers’ return to the Championship last season, has a good track record at this level.

And it is he who Wigan will be pinning their hopes on for their own promotion party as they currently sit fourth – five points off leaders Rotherham but with three games in hand.

Magennis has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the DW Stadium.

Rotherham lead chase for Morecambe hot shot

League leaders Rotherham are looking to boost their formidable firepower with a move for Morecambe goalscoring sensation Cole Stockton.

According to Football League World, the Millers are leading the race for the 18-goal front man and are reportedly growing in confidence in their pursuit of the 27-year-old.

Stockton is contracted to fourth-from-bottom Morecambe until the summer of 2023, so Paul Warne will have to pay a significant fee to land his target.

Reports suggest that £500,000 will be enough to prise him away from the Globe Arena, which should be affordable with Rotherham set to part ways with Freddie Ladapo during the current transfer window – a move which will also command a fee for any would-be suitors.

Since joining the Shrimps from Tranmere in 2019, Stockton has bagged 39 goals in 112 appearances

In further developments at the New York Stadium, Rotherham have recalled defender Curtis Tilt from his loan spell at Wigan.

Sunderland front man is fancied by Swansea

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is attracting interest from Swansea.

The Black Cats front man has notched 18 goals this season – all in League One – as Lee Johnson’s side sit second in the table.

And it’s that sort of form that has drawn attention from clubs in divisions higher up, with the Daily Record claiming that Premier League and Championships sides are now sniffing around weighing up bids for Ross.

Swansea are reported to be one of those interested parties, but it’s also claimed Sunderland have no intention of parting ways with their current top scorer.

The Swans have just allowed young strike duo Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker to move on loan to Lincoln this month, prompting manager Russell Martin to step up his own striker search.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron