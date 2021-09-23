League One latest: Aston Villa, West Brom, Sheffield United and Birmingham City among clubs circling Plymouth Argyle starlet as Chelsea hope is touted for great things as he makes mark with Portsmouth rivals

Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Swoop for Cooperman?

Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper’s form is attracting interest from a host of Premier League and Championship clubs, according to reports.

The 21-year-old made the breakthrough in earnest at Home Park last term, and impressed with his potential amid 52 appearances.

That’s continued this season with the Exeter-born talent making some smart stops in the 2-2 draw at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

Now, according to Football League World, the likes of Aston Villa, Southampton and Brentford are watching his progress.

There’s also a host of teams from the Championship teams such as West Brom, Sheffield United, Birmingham and Coventry City keeping tabs on how Cooper’s progressing with a view to making a move for his services.

Keeper Cumming on strong

Gillingham loanee Jamie Cumming has been backed to make the Premier League grade after shining at Priestfield.

The 22-year-old is on loan with Pompey’s rivals from Chelsea, and made some outstanding saves in the Gills’ 1-1 draw with Charlton on Tuesday night.

Boss Steve Evans told the Kent Messenger: ‘Chelsea think the world of him.

‘I had conversations with the senior people there including the gaffer and he had a plethora of options in League One.

‘When I spoke to Jamie I reminded him that when I was at Rotherham I signed Emiliano Martínez from Arsenal and at the time I said, "this boy will go for multi millions if he ever leaves Arsenal" and I wasn’t wrong was I?

‘Jamie Cumming is a proper keeper. He is still learning, he is still young, he is still to have that filling out process in his body but is a top goalkeeper and he has a top goalkeeper chasing him.’

Donny deals

Doncaster have let two young hopefuls depart the Keepmoat Stadium.

Midfielder Liam Ravenhill has gone to non-league outfit Mickleover on loan with defender Ben Blythe moving to Farsley Celtic.

Former Pompey striker Noel Hunt is now the club’s assistant manager.

He told Doncaster's official site: Ben Blythe, Liam Ravenhill, Lirak Hasan - they’ve come in and they’ve worked hard. The Academy has done a great job getting them to here but now it’s our turn to progress them even further.

‘It’s important that we get them out into the leagues.

‘They train with us, but they can go to play men’s football and get that experience. That’s vital for their education.’

