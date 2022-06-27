Here are the latest headlines from the past 24 hours.

Rovers race for Norwood

Bristol Rovers are in advanced talks to sign former Ipswich striker James Norwood.

Reports claim the 31-year-old is closing in on a move to the Gas after they fended off interest from fellow League One sides.

According to Footballer Insider, Pompey, Plymouth and Charlton are all believed to have registered an interest for the ex-Tranmere ace after he was released by the Tractor Boys at the end of the season.

It comes as Danny Cowley continues his desperate search for attacking reinforcements, with 18-year-old Dan Gifford currently his only option.

The Blues were previously linked with the club last November – a rumour which the Pompey boss quickly shot down.

Despite a disappointing final season at Ipswich, the striker netted 28 times in 88 appearances in total at Portman Road.

Oxford United accept bid for defender

Oxford United have accepted a bid from Burnley for centre-back Luke McNally, according to reports.

The Clarets are believed to have placed a £1.6m offer for the 22-year-old, who has two years remaining in his current deal at the Kassam Stadium.

However, the defender is currently away in Marbella for pre-season training with Karl Robinson’s squad, which could delay the move.

McNally arrived from Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic last summer and featured 35 times for United, scoring on four occasions.

Vincent Kompany is set to raid League One yet again after his Championship outfit secured MK Dons star Scott Twine for a fee believed to be in the region of £5m on Sunday.

Smith’s Rotherham sorrow

Michael Smith has revealed his sorrow at going from hero to zero at Rotherham following his Sheffield Wednesday switch.

The 30-year-old spent four years with the Millers, scoring 61 goals in 210 outings, before joining the Owls last week.

The ex-Pompey striker failed to agree new terms at the New York Stadium and departed on a free transfer, much to the anger of Rotherham supporters.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, Smith revealed he accepts the backlash he received following his move but admits it's ‘part and parcel’ of the game.

He said: ‘I'm a smart enough lad to know that my Rotherham reputation built up over four and a half years is going to be tainted now.

‘I made the decision and I'm big enough to take everything that comes with it. I've given my all for the club. It's really sad that it's ended this way.