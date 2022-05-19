Here are some of the main headlines from the last 24 hours.

Cardiff add ex-Pompey man to wishlist

Cardiff City have added Rotherham’s Michael Smith to their striking wishlist.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers forward enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2021-22 by bagging 25 goals in all competitions as Paul Warne’s side won promotion back to the Championship.

This has seen him court admirers across the second tier, and the Bluebirds are potentially eyeing the ex-Pompey man as the striker to fire them back into promotion contention.

The 30-year-old’s Rotherham contract expires at the end of the month/

WalesOnline have reported Steve Morison’s side are interested, while there are also a number of unnamed suitors in the race for his signature.

Rotherham striker Michael Smith has been linked with a move to Cardiff. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday look to Newcastle ace to bolster engine room

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly eyeing a move for Newcastle midfielder Elliott Anderson.

The 19-year-old thoroughly impressed during his second half of the season loan with Bristol Rovers as he scored eight goals in 22 appearances and helped the Gas win promotion back to League One.

He made his Magpies debut on January 9, 2021, in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Arsenal – and followed it up with his Premier League bow weeks later in a 3-0 defeat to the Gunners.

Cambridge sign Reading man

Cambridge United have announced Reading goalkeeper James Holden as their maiden summer signing.

The 20-year-old has arrived at the Abbey Stadium for free on a two-year-deal.

A product of Bury’s youth system, the shot-stopper joined the Royals in 2019 following the former’s EFL expulsion due to their financial turmoil.

He then enjoyed loan spells at Bracknell Town and Maidenhead United while producing a number of eye-catching performances for Reding’s youth teams.