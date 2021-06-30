League One latest: Charlton Athletic move for goal machine, Sunderland to lose midfielder and Portsmouth rivals Ipswich Town set to take transfer hit

Sunderland say bye George

Sunderland are set to lose midfielder George Dobson to Charlton, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is close to agreeing a move to The Valley as Nigel Adkins carries out a summer overhaul of the Addicks – say Football Insider.

Dobson spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, where he featured 29 times.

The Londoner has a year remaining on existing deal after signing for the Black Cats from Walsall in 2019

Goal machine going into The Valley

Charlton are set to land prolific League Two goal getter Paul Mullin.

Paul Mullin. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Cambridge announced last night Mullin has turned down a new contract at the Abbey Stadium after his side’s promotion last term.

And it’s Adkins who is set to swoop for the 26-year-old who smashed in an outstanding 33 goals last term - with 31 of those efforts coming on league duty.

With Mullins out of contract, Pompey’s League One rivals will land the former Morecambe man on a free transfer, say Football Insider.

Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Rotherham have all been linked with the striker.

Mullins said of his Cambridge exit: ‘Thank you to every single person connected to Cambridge United. It was an absolute pleasure to play for your club,

‘I would have loved to stay forever. We tried to work things out but ultimately we just couldn't.’

Posh deal going Downes

Peterborough have made Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes a prime summer target, according to reports.

Darren Ferguson is aiming to tempt the 22-year-old away from Portman Road and the summer rebuild Paul Cook is carrying out.

Ipswich, of course, have a strong transfer kitty to carry out their work after their recent American takeover.

But the East Anglian Daily Times say they have a task on their hands keeping Downes.

Peterborough are keen but Barnsley are also said to be interested in the man who handed in a transfer request in 2020, after Premier League Crystal Palace had a £1.6m bid turned down for his services.

