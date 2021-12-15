League One latest: Chelsea legends in contention for Ipswich role with new name in frame at Portsmouth rivals - Sheffield Wednesday in Everton talks plus Bolton news

The landscape of the third tier is ever-changing with clubs on the hunt for new players and managers before the second half of the season.

Here are the latest headlines across the division...

Chelsea legends odds slashed

Frank Lampard has been joined by an ex-Chelsea teammate in the running for the managerial vacancy at Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys are taking their time in finding a successor to former Blues boss Paul Cook – who was dismissed last week.

But the former Derby and Chelsea boss sits behind John Terry in contention to take the reins in Suffolk.

Terry is now priced at 6/1 with Bet Victor with Lampard 16/1.

John Terry and Frank Lampard are in the running for the vacant Ipswich job. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Terry has been unattached from a football club since leaving Dean Smith’s staff at Aston Villa, and is looking for his first role in management.

The favourite for the job is currently ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris at 4/9 with Neil Warnock second at 6/1.

Another name thrown into the reckoning at Ipswich is former Aberdeen and Bristol City boss Derek McInnes.

This is thanks to the 50-year-old’s relationship with current Tractor Boys CEO Mark Ashton.

McInnes served as Robins manager from 2011-2013, with Ashton working as a technical consultant from 2012 through his company Tactical Change Ltd.

After securing Championship survival at Ashton Gate 10 years ago, he was dismissed the following year after a nightmare run of seven defeats.

He then gained success in Scotland by securing European football for Aberdeen but has been out of a job since March.

Wednesday in return talks

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Everton regarding the future of on-loan defender Lewis Gibson.

After starring for Fleetwood last term, the 21-year-old’s signature was hotly contested before Darren Moore’s side won the race to his services.

However, his time at Hillsborough hasn’t gone according to plan, with Gibson playing only 45 League One minutes after sustaining an injury against Bolton in September.

Bolton loanee close to exit

Ian Evatt has confirmed that St Johnstone loanee Ali Crawford is nearing an exit from the Trotters.

The 30-year-old was allowed to leave the club on temporary basis in the summer and has flourished on loan at the Saints.

Crawford joined Tranmere on loan during the 2020-21 January transfer window and has not featured for Evatt’s side since.