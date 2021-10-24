The former Pompey defender saw his under-performing side booed by fans at both half-time and full-time for the third game in a row as they could only draw 1-1 against Lincoln at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Lewis Montsma’s late leveller for the Imps means the Owls have secured just two wins from their past 10 League One game, leaving them ninth in the table.

For Wednesday fans, that’s not good enough.

But Moore insisted he remains the man to get the club back to the Championship.

‘My job is to change it and that’s exactly what I will be doing,’ he said.

‘The boos will ring around the place because they (the fans) want to win.

‘They’ve had a hard week at work and they want to come here and see their team win.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

‘I can understand that, I’ve been in the game a long time.

‘There are 92 clubs in the league, including Sheffield Wednesday, that want to win every single win. I want to win, the players want to win.

‘We’re not a team of individuals, we’re a team and we have to come together and find that cohesion and balance.’

Moore added: ‘I have got a firm belief in the players. It’s me and the players and we will turn this club around and get the club moving in the the right direction.

‘You have to embrace it and go again. The only way you change it is by looking to the next game and that's exactly what we will do.

‘We have a week to work; we bottle it and we try and iron out one or two of the creases. That's the mentality and drive I have got as an individual.

‘The players have to respond from it and that is what we need to do.’

Lee Johnson was left bemoaning his Sunderland side’s recent time on the road after their 1-0 home defeat at the hands of managerless Charlton.

The Black Cats went into the Stadium of Light clash after three league away games on the bounce at Pompey, Gillingham and Crewe.

And he feels that schedule had an impact on his troops as they recorded their third defeat of the season.

He told ChronicleLive: ‘We did lack a bit of energy.

‘We didn't have quite the zip in our legs that we have had in our previous games.

‘That's understandable because we have had some long journeys and tough games without being able to rotate our squad like you would normally, and maybe this was the game where it caught up with us.’

Bolton boss Ian Evatt found himself fielding questions about captain Antoni Sarcevic’s shock move to Stockport during the week – despite his side coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Gillingham.

The skipper’s switch came following a reported bust-up at Plymouth, where the midfielder was left out of the starting XI.

And with the Trotters heading to Fratton Park next Saturday, Evatt did his best to get the issue out of the way.

He said: ‘We are thankful and grateful for what Antoni did for this football club.

‘He was a fantastic player for us, was a big part in our promotion, and he’s played a huge part in us starting our season in League One.

‘He was out of contract in the summer. Stockport made contact. We understood the type of deal that was going to come to fruition for him and I believe it was the best for him and the best for Bolton Wanderers moving forwards for him to move on.’

Speaking about the timing of the move, Evatt added: ‘Nothing surprises me in football anymore, nothing surprises me at this football club.