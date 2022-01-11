A number of the Blues’ play-off rivals were in action – but recorded a variety of results.

While the gap between Danny Cowley’s side and a place in the top six was extended to nine points, with scorelines acting unfavourably.

Maguire haunts Black Cats

Former Pompey loanee Chris Maguire returned to the Stadium of Light to haunt his former employers Sunderland, with a hat-trick in Lincoln’s 3-1 victory.

After relatively even first half exchanges, the 32-year-old broke the deadlock in the 31st minute, when he reacted well to fire home a rebound inside the box.

Which prompted the former Black Cat to wildly celebrate in the face of ex-boss Lee Johnson – who allowed him to leave the club in the summer.

He then added insult to injury seven minutes after half-time by slamming a penalty into the net following Tom Flanagan’s red card.

Chris Maguire scored a hat-trick against former employers Sunderland in Lincoln's 3-1 victory. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite Ross Stewart halving the deficit 10 minutes later, Maguire completed his hat-trick with 15 minutes remaining to enhance the Imps’ survival hopes, and dent Sunderland’s automatic promotion credentials.

MK Dons extend the gap

MK Dons furthered the gap between Pompey and the play-off places following their victory over rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Despite their 1-0 success, Liam Manning’s side were comfortable throughout by recording 21 shots in total – with five testing Nik Tzanev.

And Matt O’Riley secured the points with a goal in the 29th minute, before Nesta Guinness-Walker was sent off seven minutes later.

Wycombe spoil Charles’ home debut

Wycombe ruined Dion Charles’ home Bolton debut with a 2-0 victory at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The win sees Gareth Ainsworth’s side climb to third in the League One table – one point off second place.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron