James Norwood has had a tongue-in-cheek dig over his lack of first-team opportunities at Ipswich.

Norwood has been transfer listed at Portman Road after being left out in the cold by Paul Cook.

The 31-year-old has made just five appearances for the Tractor Boys this season, with his only start coming in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The front man, who has been linked with Pompey in the past, has taken to Instagram to tackle his lack of action this season.

Alongside a picture of Norwood in Ipswich’s team picture, he wrote: ‘Haven’t had the opportunity to chuck many footy photos up recently. So here’s a pic of me in the squad photo. I made it.’

Jacko-a-go for Addicks hot seat

James Norwood (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Johnnie Jackson is the new permanent Charlton manager in waiting

That’s the view of Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe, who believes the Addicks caretaker boss is certain to get the job on a permanent basis.

Jackson has helped Chalrlton to three league wins and a draw since stepping in for Nigel Adkins after his sacking.

Lowe told the BBC Football Daily Podcast, he can see Jackson earning a lengthy deal to take Pompey’s League One rivals forward.

He said: ‘I worked with him on the pro license (course), and he’s a top kid, top coach.

‘The job certainly has to be his anytime soon. What he has done is he’s gone there, given them a new lease of life, sessions a bit shorter and sharper. More detail in terms of what they want and the results have been proven.

‘If you’re open and honest, like I know Jacko is, then that’s why they are getting results and that’s why they have been performing. You’re doing a fantastic job, keep it up and I’m just waiting for Sky Sports to say you have signed a three-and-a-half year contract.’

Artell hell

Under-pressure Crewe boss David Artell has stated he can understand supporter frustrations with his side rock bottom of League One.

The Railwaymen are six points from safety after a dreadful run of 10 league games without a win.

Artell told the club’s official site: ‘No-one is more frustrated than me. I understand how the fans feel and I’ve always said that if they need to take that frustration out on me and not the players. They are trying, we are all trying.

‘Only the players and staff can turn things around and that is what we are working hard to do every day. We have to make sure we win the game on Saturday and send the fans home a little bit happier. We haven’t done that enough this season and that has to change.’

