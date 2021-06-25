League One latest: Ex-Portsmouth target set for Birmingham move with £2m striker being eyed by cash-rich Ipswich Town

Wyke’s Celtic wage hike

Charlie Wyke has demanded a double-your-money four-year deal at Celtic, according to reports.

The in-demand Sunderland striker is said to be also looking for a multi-million pound signing-on feel to go to the Scottish giants.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wyke’s stock rose last season at the Stadium of Light, as he smashed in an outstanding 31 goals for the Black Cats.

And now, according to Football Insider, that could pave the way to a lucrative deal with the Glasgow giants.

Pompey target on move

Former Pompey target Chuks Aneke is set to join Birmingham on a free transfer, according to reports.

Chuks Aneke. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The striker is out of contract this summer at League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

And, according to Football League World, the man who has been linked with the likes of Shrewsbury and QPR this summer is set to link up with former boss Lee Bowyer once more at St Andrews.

Cook’s Ipswich business warming up

Ipswich are weighing up a move for Birmingham striker Sam Cosgrove as they look to ramp up their summer spending.

Cosgrove is attracting interest from Paul Cook after failing to settle at St Andrews, following a £2m move from Aberdeen in January.

And, according to the East Anglian Daily Times, a deal could be in the offing later this summer - although a formal bid has not been registered for the 24-year-old at this stage.

Meanwhile, Ipswich’s move for West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper is set to be finally confirmed.

The move was being held up while Valerien Ismael finally his arrival as manager from Barnsley, but with that now over the line the Harper deal has been given the green light to be completed.

Saunders cooking on Gas

Fleetwood Town striker Harvey Saunders has joined Bristol Rovers.

Pompey’s opening-day opponents have let the 23-year-old link up with former Cod Army boss, Joey Barton on a two-year deal.

Barton told his club’s official site: I've seen first-hand the determination and desire he has to succeed, having worked with him at Fleetwood.

‘He's quick, athletic, knows where the goal is and importantly for us is a really good character and I'm sure he will be a great addition to our squad.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.