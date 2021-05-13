League One latest: Former Portsmouth bosses deliver ruthless culls at Ipswich Town and Shrewsbury Town as Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood chase Rotherham defender

Ipswich squad crumbles under Cookie

Ipswich boss Paul Cook has ruthlessly ripped through his Ipswich squad - telling the majority of the club’s first-team players they can leave.

The former Pompey boss has already informed eight out-of-contract players - Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Stephen Ward, Freddie Sears, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam and James Wilson - they will not be offered new terms.

Now, according to the East Anglian Daily Times, a host of contracted players including Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Luke Woolfenden, Jack Lankester and Armando Dobra have been told they can go.

Ipswich have taken up options on Kayden Jackson and Toto Nsiala but it’s expected they will be up for sale, while Janoi Donacien returns from a loan at Fleetwood and has been given a 12-month extension. Winger Gwion Edwards is in talks over a new deal.

Robertson raid

Rotherham defender Clark Robertson is attracting interest from a host of League One sides, according to reports.

Sunderland, Fleetwood and Plymouth as well as Scottish outfit Aberdeen are all said to be keen on the defender who is out of contract with the Millers, say Football Insider.

The 27-year-old made 11 appearances in the second tier last season, and has picked up 69 outings in total for Rotherham since moving to the New York Stadium from Blackburn in 2018.

Shrews cull

Steve Cotterill has culled 12 Shrewsbury players as he sets about building a new squad - including former Pompey striker Curtis Main.

Cotterill, who returned to the club at the end of the season after twice being hospitalised by coronavirus, has been left with nine contracted players on the club’s books after the move.

Main leaves after scoring two goals this season in 20 appearances at New Meadow.

Midfielder Dave Edwards has departed along with former Wolves team-mates Leon Clarke, David Davis and Scott Golbourne.

Also on their way from the Shrews are Donald Love, Ro-Shaun Williams, Ryan Sears, James Rowland, Sean Goss, Brad Walker and Ryan Barnett.

Striker Daniel Udoh and defender Matthew Pennington have both been offered new deals.

Defender set to go for a Burton

Burton are keen Oldham defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

The former Manchester United trainee is a free agent after 25 appearances at Boundary Park this season - and is wanted by Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, according to Football League World.

