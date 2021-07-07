Here’s the stories that caught the eye as League One clubs continue to spend big in the pursuit of promotion.

Wigan confirm Wykes and quickly turn attentions on Rochdale striker Humphrys

Wigan have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke on a three-year contract.

And it appears that the big-spending Latics could look to pair the 28-year-old up with Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys.

The ex-Southend frontman scored 11 goals in 31 appearances for Dale last season and has been attracting interest from the likes of Preston and Stoke,

But it appears Wigan now head the queue, with Football League World claiming he’s within manager Leam Richardson’s sights.

If a deal is struck, it will represent another notable signing for the Latics, who have already brought in Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor, Gwion Edwards, Jordan Cousins and Wyke.

Former Pompey and Sunderland striker Chris Maguire has joined Lincoln. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Speaking to Latics TV after his arrival was confirmed, Wyke said: ‘I’ve been speaking to the club for a few weeks and from the day I met the manager, I knew this was the club I wanted to play for.

‘The way he sold the club to me, and how he said he could get the best out of me, I thought this was the best place for my career going forward.

‘The club ticks all the boxes in terms of how they want to play, the stadium and the fans. I can’t wait to get started now and hopefully it’s a long, successful spell for me.’

Canaries swoop for Ipswich midfielder

Ipswich are poised to lose midfielder Liam Gibbs to rivals Norwich.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the 18-year-old midfielder has agreed to join the Canaries after the Tractor Boys failed to nail him down to a new contract.

Manchester United, Aston Villa, Leeds and Rangers have all been credited with an interest in Ipswich’s former under-18 captain, who made his league debut back in November.

He failed to feature again during the remainder of the season, but that hasn’t put Norwich off, with the Premier League new boys apparently closing in on a deal to take Gibbs to Carrow Road.

Ipswich will receive a compensation fee, but no transfer fee will be paid following the expiration of his contract at Portman Road.

Maguire links up with Appleton for a third time

Lincoln have signed former Pompey loanee Chris Maguire following his Sunderland departure.

The 32-year-old Scot has joined on a free transfer and signed a two-year deal at Sincil Bank.

Maguire links up with Imps boss Michael Appleton for a third time, after previously playing for him at the Blues and Oxford United.

During that loan spell at Fratton Park in 2012, the forward scored three goals in 11 Championship appearances.

He is Lincoln's second signing this summer, following the arrival of Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini on a season-long loan.