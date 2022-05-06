Here’s the latest ones which have caught our eye.

Norwood and Carroll among Ipswich departures

Former Pompey-linked striker James Norwood is among four players who have been released by Ipswich Town.

The 31-year-old front man will join Tom Carroll, Myles Kenlock and Tomas Holy in leaving the Tractor Boys on free transfers, having not been offered fresh terms by manager Kieran McKenna.

The former Tranmere man scored seven goals in 27 appearances for the League One side this term – a season that was punctuated by injury and off-the-field issues.

His lack of game time under former boss Paul Cook, coupled with the Blues’ need for striking reinforcements, saw Norwood linked with a January move to Fratton Park.

However, Danny Cowley was quick to deny such talk, with Pompey bringing in Aiden O’Brien and Tyler Walker as replacements for John Marquis and Ellis Harrison.

James Norwood is leaving Ipswich after three seasons Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Ipswich had the option to extend the forward’s Portman Road stay into a fourth season but they opted instead to release him.

Carroll leaves the Tractor Boys after just one season, following his summer move from QPR on a free transfer.

The experienced midfielder featured just 17 times for the club in an injury-hampered maiden term.

Gills striker makes quick exit

Another established League One striker on the move is Vadaine Oliver after he confirmed his Gillingham exit.

He has left the newly-relegated Gills after two seasons which brought 31 goals in all competitions.

The out-of-contract forward, who is from Sheffield, is reported to want a move to a northern club.

Confirming his Priestfield exit, the 30-year-old said: ‘It’s been a rollercoaster of (a) journey great highs but sadly it didn’t finish how we wanted it to but I’ve loved my time at The Gills.

‘I’d like to thank all my team-mates and staff from both seasons & the fans you’ve been amazing throughout, I’ll miss you all take care “Big V”’

Baggies join race to sign MK Dons attacker linked with Blues last summer

West Brom have reportedly joined the race to sign former Pompey target Scott Twine this summer.

The MK Dons ace has been attracting attention this season after helping Liam Manning’s side reach the League One play-offs.

His 20 league goals helped the Dons finish third. However, on Thursday night hopes of promotion via the play-offs received a blow as they were defeated 2-0 by Wycombe in their play-off semi-final first leg.

Pompey were heavily linked with the attacking midfielder last summer as he prepared to move away from Swindon.

Yet he opted for a move to MK – a switch that paid off for both club and player.

As well at the Baggies, Burnley, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Stoke are all reportedly keen on the 22-year-old.

Clubs in race to snap up Wimbledon midfielder set to walk away for nothing

AFC Wimbledon Anthony Hartigan is set to spark a transfer tug of war after turning down the offer of a new Dons deal.

The soon-to-be out-of-contract midfielder rejected the chance to remain at Plough Lane after they were relegated to League Two on the final day of the season.

Blackpool, Rotherham and Preston have already been linked with a move for the 22-year-old, who came through the ranks of south London outfit and was linked with a move to Bolton in January.