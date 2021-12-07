And in further managerial developments in League One, Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe is being hotly tipped to replace sacked Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy.

The Lilywhites parted company with McAvoy on Monday night, with the Deepdale side 18th in the Championship table.

A host of names have already been linked the job, but Lowe – who won promotion with the Pilgrims and has them currently sat fourth in League One – has emerged as the early favourite.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That won’t sit easy with Plymouth fans, though, despite a current three-match losing streak in the third tier and with games against MK Dons, Sunderland, Charlton and Pompey on the horizon this month.

Ipswich also have some tricky fixtures coming up – hence their desire to quickly name a successor to Cook, who exited Portman Road following a goalless home draw against Barrow in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Yesterday, former player Marc Bircham was hotly-tipped to get the job.

But fast forward 24 hours and one-time Blues target Harris is now the favourite as far as the bookies are concerned.

Neil Harris was approached by Pompey in March to succeed Kenny Jackett. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The former Millwall and Cardiff manager was approached by Pompey following their decision to part ways with Kenny Jackett in March.

On offer was the managerial job for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, with the situation to be assessed in the summer.

However, Harris was not keen on a short-term arrangement and declined the opportunity.

At the time, The News understood the 44-year-old would have been willing to drop out of the Championship for the Pompey job had a longer contract been available.

While the Blues have since appointed Danny Cowley on a permanent basis, Harris has remained out of work following his Bluebirds departure in January.