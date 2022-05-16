Here are some of the main headlines from the past 24 hours.

Ex-Pompey target wanted by duo

Former Pompey target Freddie Ladapo is being eyed by MK Dons and Hull, according to reports.

The 29-year-old handed a transfer request into the Millers in January in a bid to force a move away from the New York Stadium.

The ‘want away’ striker is set to become a free agent next month, with the duo apparently keen to snap up the ex-Plymouth ace on a free deal.

Ladapo was eyed as a potential target by the Blues in 2019, yet a deal could not be struck after a failure to match his wage demands.

Instead, the forward opted for a move to Rotherham, where he has scored 41 goals in 123 outings - guiding them to two promotions as well as a Papa John’s Trophy triumph.

League One duo eye released striker

Bolton are believed to have joined newly-relegated Derby in the race to sign released Preston striker Tom Barkhuizen.

The 28-year-old recently departed the Championship outfit after Ryan Lowe failed to offer him fresh terms to stay at Deepdale.

It brings to an end a successful five-year stay with the Lilywhites, where he scored 38 times in 209 outings in all competitions.

The League One duo are also joined by Rotherham, who are also keen to sign the forward after their promotion from League One.

Released Oxford United man to undergo medical

Released Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes is set to undergo a medical at Bristol City.

Reports claim the 24-year-old was set to undertake his medical today, after he held talks with Robins boss Nigel Pearson last week.

Sykes is set to become a free agent next month after failing to agree new terms at the Kassam Stadium.

The midfielder has spent three-and-a-half years with Karl Robinson’s side, amassing 137 appearances.