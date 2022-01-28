The Blues left-back is expected to sign for League One rivals AFC Wimbledon in the next 24 hours – as revealed by The News on Thursday.

But what else is happening in the division with the transfer deadline now on the horizon?

Here, we’ve picked out a few highlights...

Former Pompey target told he still has role at Ipswich

Former Pompey target Joe Pigott has been reassured about his Ipswich future by new boss Kieran McKenna.

The former Wimbledon striker – who was on the Blues’ radar last summer – has failed to hit the heights expected of him at Portman Road this season.

He’s made only five league starts for the Tractor Boys, while McKenna has used him just twice as a substitute since he replaced Paul Cook in December.

Ipswich striker Joe Pigott Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

But according to the former Manchester United assistant manager, Pigott can still play his part this season as Ipswich eye a play-off place.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna said: ‘I’ve had a few chats with Joe and he’s been training well

‘I’ve told him he can count himself unlucky, in terms of the minutes he’s played, but we’re blessed in that department.

‘We know the qualities he can bring, he has different ones to the other strikers and he’s proven he can score goals at this level.

‘He can also bring others things to the team because his link play, his hold up play and back-to-goal play is at a really good level.

‘It’s difficult to manage a lot of options but, with where we are in the season, we’re happy to carry those options and feel like people will have a part to play at different times.

‘Joe’s definitely one who can contribute between now and the end of the season.’

McKenna, meanwhile, has completed his third signing of January after agreeing to take Brentford left-back Dominic Thompson on loan for the rest of the season.

Striker linked with Blues set for Rotherham switch

Another one-time Pompey target, Georgie Kelly, looks set to have his future sorted out.

According to the Irish Independent, the free-agent striker will complete a move to Rotherham today upon the completion of a medical.

Kelly had been linked with a move to the Blues in the build-up to the January transfer window.

His status as the League of Ireland premier division’s top scorer last season made him an attractive proposition for Pompey and other clubs in England, Scotland, Holland and Denmark.

But it seems the promotion-chasing Millers have won the race for his signature, with his signing expected to be confirmed today.

Sunderland continue talks with Defoe

Sunderland are reportedly continuing to have dialogue with Jermain Defoe over a potential return to the Stadium of Light.

According to reports in the north east, talks have been going on in the background, despite manager Lee Johnson admitting he had reservations about signing the 39-year-old who is a free agent after leaving Rangers this month

A former Pompey striker, Defoe said he had options on the table following Ibrox departure, with Oxford, Ipswich and Chalrton also apparently keen.

His future is still to be resolved, though.

And while he can still join a club beyond Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline, it seems he won’t be short of offers.