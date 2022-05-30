That hasn’t stopped rumours from circulating, though, so here’s the ones that have caught our eye over the past 24 hours.

Hibs enter race for Stockton

Scottish Premiership side Hibs are believed to be interested in Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

Lee Johnson’s outfit have become the latest club to join the race for the 28-year-old, who has already been linked Stockport, Rotherham, Pompey, Bolton, Preston and Peterborough this summer

The forward’s stock rose during the 2021-22 campaign, where he finished joint-third in the League One goalscoring charts, netting 23 times in 44 outings.

Despite the speculation, Shrimps boss Derek Adams recently admitted Morecambe had not received any offers for their prized asset, while stating their desire to offer him fresh terms.

He said: ‘We haven’t had any interest in Cole Stockton, we’ve had no dialogue with any club at this moment in time.

‘We are in the process of making Cole the highest paid player at the club and we are in the process of offering him a new contract: an extended contract.’

Sheffield Wednesday reject £1m offer from Argentina

Sheffield Wednesday have rejected a £1m bid from Atletico Talleres for striker Josh Windass.

It comes after the Argentine outfit’s President, Andres Fassi, revealed his side had tabled an offer to secure the 28-year-old’s services.

However, Owls boss Darren Moore remains a keen admirer of the former Wigan man’s skill set and eyes him as a key part of his ongoing plans at Hillsborough.

Windass remained sidelined for much of last season through injury but amassed 12 outings for Wednesday, while scoring on four different occasions.

Lincoln linked with Sunderland stopper

Lincoln are eyeing a summer move for Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge, according to reports.

The 29-year-old was released by the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship and the Imps are keen to capitalise on the Wearsiders decision.

Despite starting the campaign as first-choice keeper, Burge’s season would be much affected by heart problems which reduced him to just three League One outings last term.