We’ve taken our pick of the latest key headlines from around League One.

Huddersfield claim pole position for former Blues target

Premier League hopefuls Huddersfield are believed to be in pole position for former Pompey target Will Boyle.

Reports claim the Terriers are now the front runners to land the 26-year-old, who is set to depart Cheltenham for free next month.

Carlos Corberan’s side appear to have leapfrogged newly-promoted League Two outfit Stockport in the race for the centre-back, after it was said they were eyeing a shock move for Boyle.

The central defender’s stock rose last season - amassing 33 outings in all competitions and helping Michael Duff’s side to a 15th-place finish in League One.

Boyle’s impressive performances have since seen Sheffield Wednesday and Preston join the Blues in the race to land the Town skipper.

Despite strong interest in the centre-half, Danny Cowley has since revealed he is taking his defensive search elsewhere with two left-footed central defenders already in his ranks.

Rangers keen on Dapo deal

Rangers are reportedly eyeing a move for Bolton striker Dapo Afolayan this summer.

Sources believe the Europa League finalists would be keen to land a deal should winger Ryan Kent depart Ibrox.

The 25-year-old has been constantly linked with a move away from Bolton and is claimed to be on the radar of Everton, Wolves, Leeds and Fulham ahead of the upcoming window.

Afolayan has enjoyed a hugely successful first full season at the University of Bolton Stadium - netting 14 goals in 51 outings for Ian Evatt’s side.

With two years still remaining on the 24-year-old’s current deal with the Whites, Rangers believe £1.5m will be enough to prize the forward north of the border this summer.

Barnsley aim to fend off interest

Barnsley are determined to fend off interest in schoolboy starlet Fabio Jalo.

The 16-year-old academy star has caught the eye of a number of unnamed Premier League clubs, who are keen on the striker.

The forward netted 15 times for the Tykes’ under-18 side, with the Reds keen to offer the Portuguese-born youngster a first professional contract.

Academy manager Bobby Hassell described Jalo as the most creative player currently in the club’s youth ranks.

He told the Chronicle: ‘He’s probably the most exciting attacking player I’ve seen in the academy.