MK Dons land Spurs and Republic of Ireland international striker

MK Dons have made their ninth signing of the transfer window after landing Spurs youngster Troy Parrott on loan.

The 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international will spend the whole 2021-22 season at Stadium MK after a similar short stint at Ipswich last term.

The youngster has made two Premier League appearances for Spurs and scored his first goals for his country in a 4-1 win over Andorra 4-1 in June.

Parrott said: ‘I’m really happy to be here.

‘The way that the team plays suits me and the way that I want to play – I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

‘Russell Martin has wanted me to come here previously, but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened.

Spurs and Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott has joined MK Dons on loan. Picture: Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

‘He’s made it known that he wants me, which is a good feeling to have. I’m just happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.’

Richardson’s not done as Wigan eye further additions

Wigan boss Leam Richardson hopes to add six or seven further signings to his summer recruitment drive.

The Latics have already endured a busy summer in the transfer market, having brought in eight players already.

Former Pompey duo Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor have been joined by Ben Amos, Jordan Cousins, Max Power, Gwion Edwards, Stephen Humphrys and Charlie Wyke at the DW Stadium.

But with just six senior players on their books following the conclusion of last season, Wigan’s rebuild is far from done.

Richardson told Wigan Today: ‘I know, Mal (Brannigan, chief executive) knows, the board knows, we need six or seven more bodies in.

‘And not just bodies – good players and good lads who will contribute to the group.

‘The first block of players we’ve brought in have been great for the football club, they’ve all added something we needed.

‘But we need substance, and we need depth now to add to what we already have.

‘All I can say is everyone is continuing to work tirelessly hard to ensure we do that.’

Jordan Jones is one player under consideration by the Latics, while they are also understood to be keen on a move for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

League one winner Crowley set for Cheltenham move

Cheltenham are set to offer midfielder Dan Crowley a permanent deal after he impressed in their pre-season victory over Hereford this week.

The former Arsenal and Aston Villa attack-minded player is a free agent after leaving Birmingham this summer.

The 23-year-old spent the second half last season on loan at Hull, winning a League One winners’ medal.

However, Tigers boss Grant McCann decided against offering Crowley an extended stay, leaving him without a club.