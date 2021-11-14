That’s something Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has put out there as the on-loan Posh midfielder continues his impressive form at Home Park.

The on-time Pompey target has established himself as a Green Army fans’ favourite this term after joining on a season-long loan in the summer.

He continued his fine displays with a goal and an assist at the Wham Stadium.

But after one cheeky Pilgrims fan messaged MacAnthony on Twitter asking for a permanent Broom deal, the straight-talking Posh owner revealed it would come at a cost.

And if Plymouth couldn’t afford it – then he suggested others might in January.

In response to Twitter user @pafcbaileyy’s post: ‘Hi Darragh. Can we please have Ryan Broom on a permanent? He is extremely awful and bad and you just wouldn’t want him. Please’, MacAnthony said: ‘Course buddy. I can think of half a million reasons why you'd want this wonderful player :). Go Plymouth!!’

That led to a response from another Plymouth supporter, @zakbrownz, who commented: ‘No chance, we won’t be paying £500k for a player. Goes against the Argyle way! But he’s here till the summer regardless.’

On-loan Peterborough midfielder Ryan Broom has played a key role in Plymouth's rise to the top of League One Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Yet MacAnthony responded again by saying: ‘Not if somebody buys him in Jan buddy.’

Talking of former Blues targets, Charlton caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson was left ruing referee Trevor Kettle's decision to send off top scorer Jayden Stockley and Burton defender Deji Oshilaja during the Addicks' 1-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium.

Both players saw red on 17 minutes after a scuffle in the Brewers' penalty area.

They will now serve three-match bans, with Jackson feeling particularly hard done by given Stockley's recent run of form.

He's bagged eight goals in his past 11 appearances and has taken his tally to 10 for the season since snubbing a move to Fratton Park in the summer.

Jackson told londonnewsonline.co.uk: 'It’s a blow to lose someone like Jayden Stockley, who is a pivotal part of our team and carries a big threat on set-plays aerially – plus defensively.

'When you lose Jayden you are going to be up against it. But the team responded pretty well, we got a goal pretty soon after it was 10 v 10.

'You could see them wrestling on the ground. I’ve watched it back – you can give them both a yellow card and get on with it.

'That would’ve been the way I would’ve liked to have seen it dealt with.

'There weren’t punches and elbows. Give them both a yellow and let’s carry on 11 v 11. The lads are now going to miss games and I don’t think they warranted that.

'They are strong fellas, having a little push and a pull. It’s a physical game.'