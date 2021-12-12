He said the negativity directed at opposite number Ian Evatt and his side at half-time from the away end was ‘unwarranted’ before insisting supporters need a ‘reality check’ at times.

Accy went into the break 1-0 up thanks to former Baffins Milton Rovers and Bognor midfielder Tommy Leigh’s second League One goal of the season on 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the visitors wasted several first-half opportunities which frustrated sections of the 2,600 travelling support.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Accrington held on to their advantage until the final whistle to move up to 10th in the table, Bolton suffered their 10th League One defeat of the season to sit 15th.

That’s some way off the top-three position they boasted back in September, after winning promotion to the third-tier last season.

Nevertheless, Coleman – who lavished praise on Pompey fans on the Blues’ trip up to the north west in October – said he was surprised by how sections of Trotters fans reacted to their side’s latest setback.

He told the Accrington website: ‘One of the things that really surprised me (Saturday) was the reaction of the Bolton fans at half time.

Accringto manager John Coleman. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

‘Bolton had pinned us back, made a couple of chances, so to see them shouting at the manager and their players as they came off.

‘They got a promotion last year and have had some unbelievable results this season, and I think it’s totally unwarranted.

‘It surprised me because they are a smashing bunch of fans.

‘The noise they made was exhilarating and they should use that energy to galvanise the team because they were feeding off it in the first half.

‘The manager doesn’t deserve that at half-time coming off, particularly how well they have done getting promoted last year.

‘People should have a reality check sometimes.’

Bolton’s defeat sees them occupy mid-table in the company of managerless Ipswich, who stopped high-flying Wigan in their tracks thanks to a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium.

Footballer Insider claims the Tractor Boys’ search for a replacement for sacked Paul Cook saw them interview former Millwall boss and one-time Pompey managerial target Neil Harris on Friday.

The same report claims Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray remains their top target.

But whoever takes the job could be forced to find a new goalkeeper at Portman Road.

The Sun are reporting that Brighton will recall Christian Walton from his Ipswich loan in January in order to cash in on the player before his contract expires next summer.

A move to the Championship for the 26-year-old has been lined up, leaving the Tractor Boys with the potential of having another massive hole to fill.

Walton has established himself as the No1 at Portman Road following his move in the last transfer window.

He’s played 14 times and kept three cleans sheets.