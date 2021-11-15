United open to Dons dealManchester United pair Dermot Mee and Rhys Bennett are training with AFC Wimbledon ahead of a potential loan move.The duo are spending time with the Dons as part of the Pro Experience Programme and according to United’s head of player development and coaching Justin Cochrane, a temporary deal for the under-23s could be organised.He told Wimbledon’s official site: ‘It’s an opportunity for the young players at Manchester United to go into senior environments in the league.‘They spend a week with teams, where I know the manager and the environment they have there, just to get a feel of what men’s football is really like.‘They get the full "open door" in terms of seeing what it’s like in training, meetings, doing a warm-up for a game – all they don’t do is play in a game. It’s a great experience for these young players, who are predominantly used to playing in youth fixtures, just to feel the different levels of intensity and what’s required of them in a men’s environment.‘I’ve spoken to Robbo (Mark Robinson) about potential players. We had some conversations about potential loans.‘I just want to have relationships with good people and Robbo is doing a fantastic thing at Wimbledon. He’s got the right environment and trying to play the right way. I was impressed last season and I’m impressed even more so coming back here. It makes for an environment where people are going to get better.’

Evans helped by Watford talent’s returnSteve Evans welcomed Watford loanee Daniel Phillips’ return ahead of schedule.Phillips started in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, despite being out for two months with an ankle injury.Evans told the Kent Messenger: ‘I think the staff were gobsmacked when I said I was going to put Phillips in the 18, if we had 18.‘I looked at the numbers and we were looking at four subs so we decided to get him involved and he was really impressive in training on Thursday.‘I looked how Wednesday play and set up and I think he controlled the game for long spells. That last 20 the kid had no fuel left whatsoever but we couldn't change it (Gillingham had already made three subs, with two injuries).‘If we had a full squad it would probably be two weeks down the line before we saw him off the bench, but needs needed to be addressed.’

Con airs Latics warning

Conor Chaplin warned Ipswich they have face a tough challenge in their FA Cup replay at Oldham.And the former Pompey favourite reckons the Tractor Boys will have to dig deep to earn a place in the second round, after the Latics’ 1-1 draw at Portman Road earned them another shot at an upset.Chaplin told TWTD.co.uk: ‘I think we’re going to have our work cut out going up to their place. We’re not expecting anything less than a very tough game.‘It’s just another game, another opportunity for people to prove something, to stake a claim and show why they should be playing more regularly.‘But we also have to remember what it’s all about and that’s getting this club through to the next round of the FA Cup. It could be a case of having to pull our sleeves up but it depends how the game goes.’

