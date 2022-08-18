Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridge rejects MK Dons bid

According to The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick, Cambridge have reportedly turned down a bid from MK Dons for forward Harvey Knibbs.

The attacker, who The News believes also interests Pompey boss Danny Cowley, has a host of admirers.

And it appears the Dons have attempted to jump ahead in the race for his signature, only for their efforts to be scuppered by the U’s.

No details of the bid have emerged but Cambridge seem to be playing hardball.

The 23-year-old, who played against the Blues on Tuesday night, is into his fourth season at the Abbey Stadium, after joining Mark Bonner’s side from Aston Villa in 2019.

Since then he’s made 113 appearances for the U’s, scoring 22 goals and recording four assists.

MK Dons target and Cambridge forward, Harvey Knibbs, is also wanted by Pompey Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Blues are also keen on Knibb’s Cambridge team-mate Shilow Tracey, who also impressed in Tuesday night’s 4-1 defeat at Fratton Park.

MK Dons are currently fourth-from-bottom in the League One table, with just one win from their opening four games.

Sheffield Wednesday eye Cardiff defender

Pompey rivals Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on a loan deal for Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international is reportedly nearing a move to Hillsborough having yet to feature for the Bluebirds this season.

The 21-year-old has not been included in any of manager Steve Morison’s Championship squads to date and was an unused substitute when Pompey beat Cardiff in the Carabao Cup last week.

He made 33 appearances for the Welsh side last season.

Wednesday are after defensive reinforcements after centre-back Akin Famewo suffered a long-term muscle injury on his debut at MK Dons.

However, with McGuinness right-footed, it’s not sure whether he is the natural fit to replace the former Norwich centre-back.