Corry Evans has joined Sunderland on a free transfer. Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The MK Dons’ move into pole position to land Ipswich midfielder Teddy Bishop is the only fresh Pompey-related line.

Meanwhile, here’s the other news that caught our eye…

Sunderland have signed Northern Ireland international Corry Evans on a two-year deal.

The midfielder has joined on a free transfer following his Blackburn release and is the Black Cats’ second signing of the summer following the arrival of Alex Pritchard (Various).

Sunderland will now turn their attentions to Middlesbrough full-back Hayden Coulson.

The 23-year-old, who came through the academy system at the Riverside, has fallen out of favour under boss Neil Warnock and is believed to be on Lee Johnson's radar, with a loan move mooted (GazetteLive).

Big-spending Ipswich are also reportedly interested in left-back Coulson (EADT).

Former Liverpool and Rangers defender Jon Flanagan – who had been on trial at Doncaster Rovers – has joined Danish side HB Koge on a two-year deal.

The move sees the 28-year-old link up with his former Anfield team-mate Daniel Agger, who manages the side (Doncaster Free Press).

Peterborough have denied reports they are on the verge of signing Shrewsbury Town defender Nathanael Ogbeta.

The 20-year-old left-back has impressed since joining the League One outfit from Manchester City in January (Peterborough Telegraph).

Rotherham United have been offered £750,000 plus add-ons for midfielder Matt Crooks from an unnamed Championship club, according to Teesside Live.