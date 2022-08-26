Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the latest headlines from the past 24 hours.

Posh complete Bees swoop

Peterborough have completed the signing of former Pompey target Ephron Mason-Clark.

The 23-year-old penned a three-year deal at the Weston Homes Stadium after joining from Barnet for an undisclosed fee.

As first revealed by The News, the Posh had agreed a deal for the winger, who was on Danny Cowley’s radar this summer.

Pompey had been pursuing a move for Mason-Clark whose pace, power and athleticism ticked many boxes for the Blues boss.

After having multiple bids rejected by the North London side, the Fratton Park outfit stepped away from the negotiating table to focus on players who would prove better value for money.

But Posh boss Grant McCann is pleased with his arrival and is looking forward to developing the winger.

He told Peterborough’s official website: ‘We are delighted to get Ephron, he has been out main target for a number of weeks and I am pleased we have been able to make it happen, thanks to the work of Barry Fry and the chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

‘Ephron is very direct, can play anywhere across the front line, he is physically strong and brave and will add more firepower to our attack.

‘He has the hunger and determination to improve and we are really looking forward to working with him.’

Garner’s Charlton wish

Charlton boss Ben Garner has outlined his desire to keep Addicks midfielder Sean Clare at the Valley this summer.

Reports have surfaced linking the midfielder with a move away from South London with both Norwich and Sunderland being credited with a switch.

The Reds’ head coach admitted to the South London Press he wasn’t aware of any reports linking the 25-year-old with a swap elsewhere.

He also outlines his desire to keep Clare stating he wants the midfielder to be a key part of his future plans. he wanted to build his squad around Clare in the future.

He said: ‘It’s all news to me, I don’t look at the reports.

‘Sean has had a really good start to the season and I’m really happy for him.

‘He is a player that I’d be looking to build around for the future of this football club because I think he’s got the right attitude, the right talent and right profile for what we want.

‘He’s one, from my perspective, that I’d like to see here for a long time and to help us grow through the leagues and progress as a football club.’

Owls eye Forest prospect

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a move for Nottingham Forest prospect Alex Mighten, according to The Sheffield Star.

The Owls are reportedly keen admirers of the 20-year-old, who has been given the green light to depart on loan before the close of the window.

The winger has made 30 youth international appearances for England between the under-15 and under-20 age categories.

Indeed, Mighten has featured 66 times for Forest after coming through the ranks at the City Ground, but has since fallen down the pecking order after their active window in the market.

Darren Moore is keen to bring in further pace to his side after Wednesday recruited Malik Wilks earlier in the week.