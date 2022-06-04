Here’s all the latest gossip from across League One.

Plymouth reveal stance on Peterborough midfielder

Plymouth have reportedly cooled their interest in Peterborough midfielder and former Pompey target Ryan Broom, according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Posh director of football Barry Fry believes the Pilgrims’ attraction to the 25-year-old has waned since Steven Schumacher took the reins in December.

It comes after the Greens were believed to be keen for the midfielder to return to Home Park next season after an impressive loan spell in Devon.

Broom scored four goals in 43 outings for Argyle in League One last term, as well as having seven assists to his name.

The Welshman’s torrid time with United looks set to come to an end this summer after he was transfer-listed by Grant McCann.

Following his switch to the Weston Homes Stadium in 2020, the former Cheltenham man has featured just 18 times for the Blues and still has a year remaining on his current deal.

Manchester United coach in Barnsley running

Barnsley have held talks with Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsey, according to The Sheffield Star.

The 30-year-old is believed to fit the Tykes’ new head coach model and is one of a number of names to be considered for the role.

It comes after former Pompey boss Paul Cook was ruled out of the running following a play-off disappointment with Chesterfield.

Alongside Ramsey is Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Cheltenham’s Michael Duff, who are the current favourites to land the role.

However, a deal for the Red Devils coach could prove difficult, with new United boss Erik ten Hag keen for the ex-Swansea youth coach to remain at Old Trafford.

MK Dons sign Dennis

MK Dons have confirmed their first deal of the summer, signing Norwich striker Matt Dennis for an undisclosed fee after reportedly seeing off interest from elsewhere in League One.

The 20-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance for the Canaries during his two year stay at Carrow Road, which included an impressive loan spell at Southend last term.

The youngster was the under-23 team’s top scorer during the 2020-21 campaign, when he netted seven goals in 25 outings at youth level.

Dons boss Liam Manning was full of admiration for the ex-Arsenal academy star and admitted he was looking forward to improving Dennis over the summer.

He said: ‘Matt is a player with great potential, who has excellent physical attributes and also some exciting technical qualities, which you can see from some of the goals he has scored.