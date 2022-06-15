Here are the latest headlines from across the division.

MK Dons vie for West Ham starlet

MK Dons are to battle Cardiff and Middlesbrough for West Ham prospect Aji Alese, according to reports.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailed by Football League World, the Hammers are understood to be keen to let the 21-year-old leave east London on loan this summer.

The centre-back enjoyed an impressive campaign last term in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy – which saw him make his Europa League debut, too.

For the Hammers’ under-23s, he made 26 appearances while scoring two goals.

In European competition, he played the entirety of the club’s 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

West Ham United defender Aji Alese is gaining interest from EFL clubs. Picture: WILL OLIVER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Peterborough interested in former Hull player

Following his release from Hull City, Richie Smallwood has emerged as a target for Peterborough and Bradford, according to Hull Live.

The 31-year-old was one of three players to leave the KCOM Stadium at the end of his contract, alongside Tom Huddlestone and Tom Eaves.

Across 2021-22, the midfielder made 43 appearances in all competitions scoring twice.

His departure from the club ended a two-year association in Yorkshire, after arriving from Blackburn in 2020.

It remains to be seen if the Posh will move for his services, following their signing of Pompey favourite Ben Thompson.

The former Fratton man became Grant McCann’s maiden pre-season acquisition, as he aims to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Bolton bow out of race for Fulham ace

Bolton have pulled out of the race to make Marlon Fossey’s loan at the University of Bolton Stadium permanent this summer.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the season at the Trotters last season, before his campaign was ended prematurely through injury.

Before then, he made 16 appearances for Ian Evatt’s side with his only goal coming in a 3-2 victory over Oxford United.