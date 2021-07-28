Here’s the news that has caught our eye over the past 24 hours…

Ipswich are not interested in Rangers winger Jordan Jones, despite being heavily linked with the Northern Ireland international in today’s media.

Instead, the Tractor Boys remain keen on former loanee Bersant Celina, who is currently at Dijon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Athletic and former club Sunderland have also been mentioned as potential suitors for Jones this summer (East Anglian Daily Times).

Meanwhile, Ipswich boss Paul Cook is also unlikely to make a move for former Everton, Sheffield United and England central-defender Phil Jagielka despite being keen on strengthening the centre of his defence. The 38-year-old is currently training with Derby County (East Anglian Daily Times).

Sunderland poised to make a move for Scotland international and Motherwell defender Stephen O’Donnell.

Despite being one of the Tartan Army’s standout performers at this summer’s European Championships, the Black Cats believe they can land the former Luton and Kilmarnock ace for less than £500,000 (Football League World).

Rangers winger Jordan Jones. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of former Manchester United youngster Aidan Barlow on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old joins the Keepmoat outfit after impressing on trial, scoring five goals in three outings (Various).

Shrewsbury have completed the permanent signing of Bristol City full-back George Nurse.