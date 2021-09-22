League One latest: Portsmouth rival's owner in court on fraud and money laundering charges with Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday starlets on move

Owl to Magpie

Sheffield Wednesday prospect Ciaran Brennan has moved to Notts County on loan.

The defender has agreed a short-term deal at Meadow Lane, where he will join up with former Blues captain Michael Doyle who is assistant head coach there.

Brennan joined the Owls in 2013 and the Republic of Ireland youth international picked up his senior debut last year at Rochdale in the Carabao Cup - and has now made five first-team appearances.

Rival owner in court

Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley has appeared in court after being charged with fraud and money laundering offences involving his energy firm.

The 51-year-old has been charged along with his sister after an investigation by Trading Standards.

Prosecutor Denise Breen-Lawton told the court the ‘victims’ of his alleged ‘multi-million pound fraud’ were ‘small businesses’.

He is accused of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors or others by allowing the fraudulent mis-selling of energy supply contracts, according to the Blackpool Gazette.

Pilley is further charged with money laundering, allowing fraudulent mis-selling by sales representatives, and being concerned with the retention of criminal property - specifically the proceeds from the mis-sold contracts.

He faces a final charge of fraud relating to allegations he fabricated content about his own company's successes on websites.

Clarets mug Trotters for teen

Bolton Wanderers starlet Kian Le Fondre has agreed a move to Burnley.

The 16-year-old - who is second cousin of former Trotters and Reading front man Adam Le Fondre - has confirmed his move to Turf Moor on Instagram.

The midfielder was named on the bench for the first team last season and would have become the club’s youngest player, had he seen action in the EFL Trophy against Shrewsbury.

Shrews to review loan

Steve Cotterill admitted signing Leicester’s Khanya Leshabela on loan was a punt as he waits to for a Shrewsbury chance.

The South African midfielder has picked up just 20 minutes’ action since arriving at New Meadow this summer, and Cotterill explained his position will be reassessed when the transfer window reopens in January.

The former Pompey boss told the Shropshire Star: He’s trained very well, no different to the other lads. Against Crewe I felt it was the time to leave him out, I had him and another player and opted for the other based on fitness levels being better.

‘That’s not anything against him. All the other lads that have come in after the lads that did pre-season here have all suffered from some fitness issues.

‘When we took Lesh in, he was going to be a punt, to a certain degree, because he hadn’t got enough football behind him where you could look at any great history.