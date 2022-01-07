In the latest rumour afforded to the Blues, it’s been claimed today that former Southampton winger Josh Sims is again on their radar.

Oxford reject Blackpool bid for midfielder

Oxford are reported to have turned down a second six-figure bid from Blackpool for midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

Football Insider have claimed the U’s have a rejected an offer of £500,000 for the former Liverpool youngster, after turning down a similar bid in the summer.

Pools boss Neil Critchley is keen to be reunited with the 25-year-old, whom he worked with at the Reds’ academy.

Yet he might have to up his offer to land the midfielder, with 18 months remaining on his Kassam Stadium contract.

Brannagan has been a huge hit at Oxford since arriving from Liverpool in 2018, making 168 appearances and scoring 19 goals.

Oxford midfielder Cameron Brannagan, centre, is wanted by Blackpool Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

The U’s are once again in the promotion mix this season, with Karl Robinson’s side sitting fifth ahead of their trip to Lincoln on Saturday.

MK Dons land Wolves striker after Sheff Wed recall

MK Dons has snapped up Wolves forward Theo Corbeanu

Liam Manning has signed the 19-year-old on loan for the rest of the season following the Premier League outfit’s decision to recall the player early from his spell at League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Corbeanu made 18 appearances for the Owls over the first half of the season.

However, only five of those came as starts in the third tier, while the Canadian was often used out of position – prompting Wolves to take action.

Matt Jackson, who is the strategic player marketing manager at Molineux said: ‘Theo’s had a fantastic experience up at Sheffield Wednesday, who have treated him brilliantly.

‘But he has now an opportunity to go to MK Dons and get some regular game time until the end of the season, in a formation which is best suited for him.’

Rotherham accept striker’s transfer request

Paul Warne has admitted Rotherham have accepted Freddie Ladapo’s transfer request but added he doesn’t anticipate the striker leaving this month.

The 12-goal front man – who is a former Pompey target – surprised everyone at the New York Stadium by formally making them aware of his desire to leave on Sunday.

Ladapo’s Millers contract is up at the end of the season, although the club have a 12-month option on the player.

That means the League One leaders will get some money for his services, if a departure this month can be sorted.

However, Warne admitted he’s yet to receive an offer for the former Plymouth striker.

And until a suitable fee is agreed, the player would remain in south Yorkshire.

Warne told the Yorkshire Post: ‘We’ve accepted the request, but I’m not anticipating him leaving.

‘I’m not trying to be funny here, but I’ve not really heard of a transfer request in the last 20 years. I didn’t know players still did that.

‘I spoke to his agent. There hasn’t been an offer. We’ve never turned down an offer for Freddie in two and a half years.

‘I would understand it if we had turned down a few offers and the player felt frustrated that we weren’t allowing him to do this or that and that we over-valued him. But that hasn’t been the case.